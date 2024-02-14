BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
‘Critical act’: Biden pleads House to pass foreign aid bill
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
45 views • 02/14/2024

US President Joe Biden has pleaded the Republican House to pass a foreign aid bill worth billions for Ukraine and Israel. The US Senate has worked through the night to pass the bill. The bill is now headed to a divided House where Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is threatening to block it. “We stand strong for allies,” Joe Biden announced on Tuesday afternoon (local time). “We never bow down to anyone and certainly not Vladimir Putin.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
