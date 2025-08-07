BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EPISODE 436: TICKING LYME BOMB
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
256 views • 1 month ago

Stephen Colbert’s reign of ridicule is coming to an end, and Del Bigtree delivers the final word. Then, Jefferey Jaxen breaks down RFK Jr.'s bombshell decision to cancel over $500 million in mRNA shot contracts—marking a seismic shift in public health policy. With vaccine-induced immune dysfunction under fresh scrutiny, the accountability era may have just begun. Plus, a new report reveals which 40 jobs artificial intelligence is most likely to replace—are you on the list? Finally, Dr. James Neuenschwander takes us deep into the misunderstood world of Lyme disease, as Justin Timberlake’s public admission draws new attention to this elusive illness.


Guest: Dr. James Neuenschwander


AIR DATE: August 7, 2025

newsdelbigtreethehighwire
