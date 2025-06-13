Trump Wrong- Sickos Should be Allowed to Burn the Flag; Anti-Fragility is America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump is wrong about flagburning, it should be allowed in America as protected by the first amendment if it is your property. Yes, I absolutely understand that the left has double standard about their symbols, but I refuse to be reduced to their level at the cost of our freedoms. #firstamendment #flagburning