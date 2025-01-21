First Few J6 Released Detainees Speak outside DC Jail following Pardon - Jan 21st

Update, still waiting, still none released in DC, a bog in paperwork... or some BS... Cynthia

'They Are Heroes' Released J6 Detainees Speak outside DC Jail following Pardon.

Video shared from: FREEDOMNEWS TV - NATIONAL / SCOOTERCASTER on YouTube with full description below that was found there. - Cynthia.

January 21 2025 WASHINGTON DC - : #BandanaWolverine William Sarsfield, J6 detainee has been released from jail in Philadelphia and is now outside of the DC Jail in prison slippers and shirt, joining others for support. After his experience he is calling for prison reform. "Maybe it's the army in me, but I don't like to leave anybody behind", said Robert Morss, who had been sentenced to more than five years in prison in relation to J6 and was released last night on President Trump's pardon, "They are heroes", he said he drove to DC Jail to welcome detainees who will be released.