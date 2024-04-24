WHORES FOR WARS -- TODD CALLENDER & DR. LEE VLIET

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ok, so ya'll know what's up at this point. The criminals in the US Federal government and our BRIBED "representatives" have sold out the American people at every turn and in every possible way. And now people are starting to see demons around the world. You can expect things to get even creepier as the lost among us move further away from God and Christian values. Attorney Todd Callender and Dr. Lee Vliet join me to discuss.