EPOCH TV | Georgia Charges Trump and 18 Others Using Tool for Mafia

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Georgia Charges Trump and 18 Others Using Tool for Mafia
Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/MafiaChargesCR
A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants. This includes charges of violations of the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which was used to take down the mafia.
This follows a round of other charges released earlier in the day while the jury was still discussing, and were then deleted. The court then claimed the earlier charges were in a “fictitious” document.
In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss this story and others, and answer questions from the audience.