Watch Israeli Tanks Battle Their Way Into Khan Younis, Gaza's Main City
Published 2 months ago

Firstpost


Dec 11, 2023


Watch: Israeli Tanks Battle Their Way Into Khan Younis, Gaza's Main City


Thick smoke covered Khan Younis' sky in Gaza as Israeli tanks battled their way to the centre of the city on Sunday.


The southern Gazan city, sheltering hundreds of thousands of civilians who fled other parts of the enclave, witnessed intense battle between Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Israeli forces.

Firstpost is an Indian news and media website. Get all the incisive opinions, in-depth analyses and other visual stories that matter to you and the world right here on this channel.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc5aPuKg5Tc

