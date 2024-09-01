31 August 2024

Sol Bamba, the former Leeds United, Leicester City, Cardiff City and Hibernian defender, has died at the age of 39.

The Ivory Coast centre-back, who began his career with Paris St-Germain and also played for Dunfermline and Middlesbrough, was part of the Cardiff side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

He overcame non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 during his playing days at Cardiff and had been working at Turkish club Adanaspor, who announced the news on Saturday night.

A statement from Adanaspor said: "Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa on Friday, was taken to hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community."

Cardiff said the news was received with "the deepest sadness", describing Bamba as a "club legend" and adding: "As a player and coach, Sol's impact on our football club was immeasurable. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman."

Leeds, who Bamba captained during his time at Elland Road from 2015 to 2016, also paid tribute by saying they were "devastated to learn of the news that former captain Sol Bamba has passed away".

Leeds added: "Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts."

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/