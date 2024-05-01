Triggered | I’ve got news for the corrupt far-left freaks driving this country off a cliff

TRIGGERED [clip] Donald Trump Jr. with Steve Bannon | They can’t beat him at the voting booth, so they try to take him off the ballot. They can’t beat him on the issues, so they try to throw him in jail. And they can’t beat him on the message, so they try to silence him with gag orders.

But I’ve got news for all of the corrupt far-left freaks driving this country off a cliff: My father and the MAGA movement is stronger than it’s ever been.