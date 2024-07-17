BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Ultimate EMF Fix with Dr. Tom Cowan and Dan Stachofsky
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
236 views • 10 months ago

Artificial man-made EMFs are daunting problem because in our current hyper digital world, it's impossible to avoid EMF exposure because of it's omnipresent nature.


This situation fits Ivan Illich's description of a "radical monopoly," that is, a state-sanctioned act that adversely affects everyone whether they would choose to participate or not.


Dan Stachofsky spent decades in the trenches of tech, including 10 years at Microsoft where he helped build Windows 7.


But after witnessing the chronic impact of wireless tech and malillumination on his own daughter Jane, he knew he had to make a change.


That's why he left the tech world and moved with his family to a 10-acre homestead to focus on Jane's optimal health by mitigating her EMF stress.


For those who are electrosensitive and frustrated with traditional medicine and ineffective EMF solutions that don't address the omnipresent nature of EMFs, Essential Energy Solutions, his non-profit, offers a breakthrough.


His devices harness natural light (photons) to provide extensive EMF protection, that can cover 10,000+ acres—unlike any other competing product in the world.


This nano-tech uses resonant photonic harmonics to balance the energy fields of people, pets and plants-increasing their vitality for optimal health while protecting them from EMF radiation.


Dr. Cowan and Dan, dive deep into this topic on this episode of Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends.


"In this interview, you will hear his story and find out what solutions he came up with. My hope is this interview helps you add another layer to your understanding of EMF damage and mitigation."


Best,

Tom

Keywords
emf protectionemf radiationlightbiohackingheathenergy medicinephotonsmalilluminationemf mitigationwireless technologytom cowan
