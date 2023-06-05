© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TruNews host Rick Wiles has conducted close to 5000 interviews over a span of 25 years. However, his latest conversation with AI (Artificial Intelligence) is unlike any other. In this unique exchange, Rick poses thought-provoking questions and receives some surprising responses. The conversation is truly remarkable and we highly recommend both listening to the audio and reading the transcript. Don't miss out on this fascinating encounter!