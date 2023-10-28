⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (28 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 October 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks of the AFU 43rd, and 68th jaeger brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy lost up to 50 Ukrainian troops and three pickup trucks.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled two attacks of assault groups of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade and 15th National Guard Regiment close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ AFU 63rd, 67th mechanised brigades' units have been hit near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

▫️Up to 100 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles were neutralised.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three enemy attacks and inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware near Krasnoye, Andreevka, Kurdyumovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 160 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

▫️ In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one HIMARS MLRS and one U.S.-made M119 howitzer were hit.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicoptes, and artillery inflicted fire damage on clusters of manpower of AFU 72nd mechanised and 128th territorial defence brigades near Vodyanoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy lost up to 120 Ukrainian troops and three pickup trucks.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled four attacks at AFU 65th, 118th mechanised brigadesnear Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), and inflicted fire damage on the enemy units close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Up to 80 Ukrainian personnel, one German-manufactured Leopard tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M119 howitzer were neutralised.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, four motor vehicles, and several Giatsint, Msta-B howitzers were neutralised.

◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 117 areas during the day.

▫️ One air traffic control tower of the Ukrainian Air Force has been destroyed at the Kanatovo airfield (Kirovograd region).

◽️Russian air defence means have shot down Su-25 and MiG-29 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Daryevka (Kherson region) and Ternovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

◽️Air defence systems have intercepted four ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, two JDAM guided bombs, three HARM anti-radiation missiles, and eight U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

◽️In addition, 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralised near Proletarka, Sagi (Kherson region), Valeryanovka, Veseloye, Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Tokmak (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 517 airplanes and 253 helicopters, 8,348 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,980 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,170 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,897 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,720 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.