Deliberate Destruction
Shepherd Warrior
Shepherd Warrior
20 followers
51 views • 02/22/2023

From my observation it seems that the democrats and RINO's in kahoots with the Biden Administration are deliberately trying to destroy our Nation. From the open boaders that allow millions of unvetted illegalls to flow into our country. The destruction of our energy independence. The Afgahan withdrawal disaster, and now all our infrastructures are being sabatoged by communist infiltrators or demostic terriost sponsered by globalist. All these acummilated disasters and illegal activities tell me we are being destroyed by traitors from within our own government. Not to mention how the DOJ and the FBI worked to censor and cover up the Biden laptop scandle just prior to the 2020 election and concealing the fact that Joe Biden had illegal classified documents in his home and at Penn State before the 2022 election. This is all Deliberate Destructon of our Constitutional Republic.  

