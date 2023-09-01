BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌜 From Snoring to Sleep Apnea: Unlocking the Secrets 🌛
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
09/01/2023

🤔 Ever wondered about the connection between snoring and sleep apnea? 🌛

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3OF6zaL

According to According to Dr. Theodore Belfor, dental innovator, and expert from Catskill, NY,and the American Association for Orthodontists, it's not just about the size of the airway, but the tone and collapse that matter.😴

😴 Snoring is caused by floppy, collapsible airways, leading to vibrations and that familiar sound. This is also what happens in sleep apnea, and it can get worse over time.

✨ Curious to know more about this intriguing link? Dive deeper into the topic in our latest episode.

🎙️ Click the link in our bio or check out the description above!

Keywords
snoringhealthandwellnesshealthmatterssleepapneasleepwell
