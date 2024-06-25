POWER! - Survival Prepper

Prepstock 2024 Sponsors:

❱❱❱ Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/localprepper

- Use code LOCALPREPPER to save $10





❱❱❱ EMP Shield - https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=localprepper

Protecting your car, home or RV from an EMP. Protect your home from lightning strikes. Use CODE: "LOCALPREPPER" to save $50





❱❱❱ JASE Medical - https://jasemedical.com/?rstr=4270

Because we will all need medicine in hard times. Use CODE: "LOCALPREPPER10" to save 10%.





❱❱❱ Parcil Safety - https://parcilsafety.com/?rfsn=7052224.c702f2

Low Cost, High Value, full face Gas Masks. Use CODE: "LOCALPREPPER" to save 20%.





❱❱ Wallaby Food Storage - https://wallabygoods.com/?rfsn=6889913.9ebcf3d

A US based company. Long-term food storage solutions made for preppers, survivalists, and everyday families. Use coupon code "LOCALPREPPER" to save $5 on each purchase.





❱❱❱ Water Supply Tanks - https://www.watersupplytanks.com/?sca_ref=3358080.v4gepw145A

Because It's time to level up your water storage game. Use Code "LOCALPREPPER" to save 10%.





❱❱❱ Refuge Medical - https://www.refugemedical.com/?sca_ref=6182277.tM8dYmxJpE9t

Use code PREPSTOCK to save 15%





❱❱❱ Grumpy Acres Farm - https://www.grumpyacresfarm.com/





❱❱❱ Hardcore Hammers - https://hardcorehammers.com/





❱❱❱ Readywise - https://readywise.com/

Use code DOOM to save some cash!





❱❱❱ Practical Survival - https://practicalsurvivalstore.com/





❱❱❱ Red's Remedies - https://www.redsremedies.com/





❱❱❱ PROCAMPTEK - https://procamptekusa.com/





❱❱❱ Spags Unfiltered - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwDqAV8aMpvvAtuw8GoMJFg





LOCALPREPPER OFFICIAL: https://www.localprepper.net

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/localprepper

BUY ME A COFFEE: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/localprepper

PREPPER STORE: https://www.amazon.com/shop/localprepper

TRUSTED PRODUCTS: https://linktr.ee/localprepper

PREPSTOCK 2024: https://www.prepstock.net/

FREE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/rwtcBncck3





👉 Snail mail:

LocalPrepper

P.O. Box 12

Onancock, VA 23417





Subscribe for the latest news on all prepper related food shortages. Discover prepper news similar to other channels like Prepper Nation, Bear Independent, Funky Prepper, Radioactive Podcast, Canadian Prepper, Alaska Prepper, Marfoogle, The Popular Report, NYPrepper, Pinball Preparedness, Magic Prepper, Full Spectrum Survival, Survival Lilly, Spags Unfiltered and Grumpy Acres Farm.





We should all have preparedness focused homestead minded homes that are ready for the lock down, empty shelves, inflation, recession, major (Walmart) food shortages, and prepping for SHTF.





survival

preppers 2024

preppers survival

doomsday preppers

localprepper

shtf

wrol





❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER:

- The opinions stated in this video are my own.

- I have no sponsors.

- I AM AN AMAZON AFFILIATE and SOME links are AFFILIATE LINKS also know as "Paid Links" where I make, what I think are, about two cents for every dollar you spend. It costs you nothing extra.





#survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #offgrid #nuclearwar #war #economy #survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #offgrid #conflicted #localprepper #wwiii #russia #china #ukraine #survival #prepper #shtf #nuclear #martiallaw #wrol #news