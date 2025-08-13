You Can Heal From Trauma And Mind-Control Programs Part Two

Nancy Addison talks with Cathy O’Brien, author and nationally and internationally recognized US Government Whistleblower. Cathy has been speaking out for over 35 years on her experience in MK Ultra mind control. Her knowledge is our defense against mind control, and Cathy’s experience on a White House/Pentagon level empowers her insight into far reaching effects of mind control on society and what you can do to reclaim, protect, and expand your free thought. Website: https://trance-formation.com





Organic Healthy Lifestyle is broadcast live Tuesdays at 3 PM ET Music on W4CY Radio (www.w4cy.com) part of Talk 4 Radio (www.talk4radio.com) on the Talk 4 Media Network (www.talk4media.com Organic Healthy Lifestyle is viewed on Talk 4 TV (www.talk4tv.com).





Organic Healthy Lifestyle Podcast is also available on Talk 4 Media (www.talk4media.com), Talk 4 Podcasting (www.talk4podcasting.com), iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, and over 100 other podcast outlets.





Nancy’s 7 books on Amazon are also in Audio and some of them are in large print:

https://www.amazon.com/Nancy-Addison/e/B00E6K5KGY/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1

Nancy’s website is: https://www.organichealthylife.com

Support Nancy’s work – Donate on venmo – @Nancy-Addison - any amount would be greatly appreciated.





Medical Disclaimer:





Information provided in this podcast, blog, article, video is for informational purposes only. The information is a result of years of practice and experience by Nancy Addison CHC. However, this information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging.

Do not use the information provided in this blog, audio podcast, article, video for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, contact your health care provider promptly. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking professional advice because of something you have read in this email.





Information provided in this video or audio and the use of any products or services related to this video by you DOES NOT create a health counselor-client relationship between you and Nancy Addison, certified health counselor. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



