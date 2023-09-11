New Mexico Police ABORT Governor's Unconstitutional Police - but what about Robot Enforcers?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The police in New Mexico have refused to enforce the governors unconstitutional edict to abort the second amendment. That's the good news, there are still humans willing to stand up to tyrants. But what about the turnkey authoritarian state that can switch on robotic law enforcement that will follow there every command as elected officials?
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more