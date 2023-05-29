Lululemon employees allegedly fired for trying to stop robbers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'The Big Sunday Show' reacts to two Lululemon employees in Georgia alleging they were fired for yelling at and chasing masked robbers out of their store before calling police.
#foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html