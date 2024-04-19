Our only Hope...

In Matthew 11: 28-30, Jesus said " 28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.

30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light".

When you invite the Lord Jesus into your Heart, He will live in you and you will be in Him. In Jesus you will be able to Stand. He will set you free from everything that destroys you. That`s the Gospel, it`s not complicated, but you must choose. The thief on the cross probably lived a terrible life, but when he turned to Jesus, he was forgiven. Now , it`s your time to decide. By reading some of the New Testament everyday, you`ll learn to hear the voice of Jesus.