The Sickness of Public Pensions - A System Ripe for Revolt

Public pensions are an outrage, a blatant rip-off where employees, often seen as the dregs of the labor market, milk the system dry after a mere 20 years. "Didn't earn it and don't deserve it" isn't just a catchy phrase; it's a stark reality. These public servants aren't just collecting a pension; they're getting a golden parachute while taxpayers foot the bill. Imagine retiring at 40 with a pension that could last until you're 100! It's not just unfair; it's economic insanity.

The government, in its infinite wisdom, keeps hiring more of these 'pension poopers' to pay for those already retired. It's a vicious cycle, a multi-level marketing scheme with no product, just endless outgoing money. The public sector becomes a bloated, self-sustaining monster, driving up labor costs and leaving private sector workers paying for a lavish retirement they can only dream of.

This must end. The pensions are not just unsustainable; they're an affront to every working person who has to keep laboring into their golden years. Public pensioners need to get back to work or find another job because it's high time they contribute instead of just consuming. Public pensions? You can eat them because the rest of us are sick of paying for your lifetime of leisure.

