Vaccine presumed innocent in Vaccine Court

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Judy Mikovits, PhD: We have to tell Congress, 90% of them, if not all of them, disobeyed the 1986 Act. When all liability was removed from pharma and these medical deities, it was placed right on Health and Human Services.

Dr Darrell Wolfe: That means that nobody could be sued. Don't tell me that your Government isn't crooked and all of these poor children and people that were murdered, and they're still being murdered.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: They're still being murdered at a faster pace, and it's worse. When all liability was removed from pharma, it was placed on Health and Human Services. So I've had to go in that Vaccine Court, it's called, euphemistically, it's neither a court, and vaccines are drugs, by the way, and they defend their vaccines at all costs. The vaccine is presumed innocent.

These poor little families go in there with their severely injured children. And the movie is called 1986 the Act. You can get it at 1986theact.com and you'll see an attorney, Michael R Hugo and Barbara Loe Fisher, who wrote the book A Shot in the Dark. By the way, Candace Owens, a beautiful lady, also credits and uses A Shot in the Dark and credits that 1984 book of Barbara Loe Fisher.

02/10/2025 - The Real Dr Judy Mikovits Show with host Dr Darrell Wolfe aka DocOfDetox: https://rumble.com/v6j7a5y-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show-bhnuniversity.com-pdgfree.com.html?playlist_id=watch-history

When did vaccines stop being what they were intended to be?: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/when-did-vaccines-stop-being-what-they-were-intended-to-be