The Forgotten People of Lahaina, Maui Hawaii.

Danny was kicked out of the hotel for smoking. He also said he “gave up” on trying to get any help from FEMA or Redcross. We will be setting him up with a VENMO asap.
Submit FOIA Requests and Questions to these organizations:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1c9tIKanb-hO2MOw12eaym-EohVlpb4A4-9E9vJCB79w/edit?usp=sharing
Here is the crowd sourced list of missing and deceased. http://www.LahainaFireVictims.com If you know of someone that is missing or deceased and is NOT on this list please let me know
808-298-2030
Karen’s Venmo is @Karen-Agonoy last four digits of phone 4641
https://venmo.com/u/Karen-Agonoy
Please dive directly to Glenn’s Island Lock and Safe at Venmo
https://account.venmo.com/u/Islandlock
Please give to Lani’s Venmo @gdekneef and her direct cell is +1 (808) 600-1521
Please give directly to Jeremy & Elisha’s Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Jeremy-Baldwin-47 GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/e6721ba4 You can also call/text Jeremy directly at +1 (808) 283-4027 to give directly or offer resources like tools etc.
Please Give to the Agcaoili Family GoFundMe https://gofund.me/24b1bc26
Please Give to Ed and Michaelle Cheney
Venmo @DM-Cheney last four digits of phone number 2446
http://www.venmo.com/u/DM-Cheney
Go Fund Me
Ed Cheney Cell 808-214-2446
Nuku Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Fifitaniu
Tou Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Touboy61
Nuku CashApp https://cash.app/$FifitaNiu15
Checks payable to Fifita Niu
P.O. BOX 4061 Kahului hi 96733
Brokered by Real Broker LLC
Merch http://www.EricWestMaui.com
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Hawaii Real Estate
https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg/videos