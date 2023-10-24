JP Update – Mission to Nordic Inner Earth Civilization for Life Extension Technology

Michael Salla





Oct 23, 2023





On October 6, 2023, JP was part of a team of four soldiers led by a medical officer who traveled to a deep underground civilization located under a major military base. Once at the Inner Earth location, JP described meeting a group of Nordic looking humans who greeted them and gave them access to an ancient library. The Nordic provided information on life extension technology that was accepted by the medical officer.





In this update, JP describes traveling to a large military base where he and the team entered a small building with an old elevator that traveled 16 floors down. Once at the bottom level, they exited and walked a corridor with many rooms filled by personnel working on computer terminals and witnessed several small flying saucer shaped craft. They then entered another larger elevator that appeared to have been built by another civilization that rapidly descended deep into the Earth’s interior. Upon exiting they were met by the Nordic looking humans who spoke with a refined English accent and also telepathically communicated with them as they completed their mission.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-d2nzzBjdww