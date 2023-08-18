Joe Biden Secret Identity Unmasked | ACLJ SEKULOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden Secret Identity Unmasked
The Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer is demanding the National Archives release unredacted emails from Joe Biden’s time as Vice President that reveal he was using the pseudonym “Robert L. Peters” when corresponding with the then-president of Ukraine.
There is a specific document that was attached to an email with the subject line “Friday Schedule Card.” The document contains details of a phone call between Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The document was sent to Robert L Peters (AKA Joe Biden), and Hunter Biden was copied on the message.