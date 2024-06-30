2024 Trump Biden Presidential Debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the CNN echo-chamber gulag, Trump prevails over the floundering Biden as Dems scramble to find a functional puppet replacement. Intro of Alex Jones at Turning Point (Convention) with Jack Posobiec.
Sources: June 28th, 2024 (Trump-Biden Debate With Commentary And Analysis By Alex Jones) https://www.banned.video/watch?id=667e6a81bd32da5d28c14d7b
https://www.x.com/REALalexjones
List of those not sponsored by corporate media: https://www.ballotpedia.org/List_of_registered_2024_presidential_candidates
Enjoy the show!