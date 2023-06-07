THE LORD PUT IT IN WRITING

When God has things written down, there is no if, and, or butts about what is said, because God writes it down perfectly with no errors. He has no need of an editor, or a proof reader, that some of us need most of the time.





“Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” (Jesus Christ - Matthew 24:35)





“Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.” (Psalm 119:11)





“… It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you. And when he is come, he will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment: Of sin, because they believe not on me; Of righteousness, because I go to my Father, and ye see me no more; Of judgment, because the prince of this world is judged. I have yet many things to say unto you, but ye cannot bear them now. Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come. He shall glorify me: for he shall receive of mine, and shall shew it unto you. All things that the Father hath are mine: therefore said I, that he shall take of mine, and shall shew it unto you. (John 16:7-15)



