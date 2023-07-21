BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Friends mourn sudden death of beloved CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch (51) (Jul'23)
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
314 views • 07/21/2023

Heartbroken colleagues and friends are mourning the loss of “gifted and consummate professional” CBS-New York meteorologist Elise Finch, who died suddenly over the weekend, just a day or two after appearing on air.
Finch, who delivered the weather forecast on Channel 2 across the Big Apple starting in 2007, died at a local hospital, her employer, New York affiliate CBS station WCBS, announced Sunday evening.
She was 51. Her cause of death has not been determined.
“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work,” the television station wrote in a statement announcing her death. “She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon.”
Finch, whose full name was Elise Dione Finch Henriques, started out as a weekend meteorologist and most recently delivered the weather forecast on the morning news.
She was also a “fiercely loving and devoted” mother to her daughter, Grace, and to husband Graig Henriques, who is a WCBS photojournalist, the station said.
https://nypost.com/2023/07/17/cbs-new-york-meteorologist-elise-finch-dead-at-51/

Mirrored - Sudden Death

sadsdied suddenlyelise finch
