Friends mourn sudden death of beloved CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch (51) (Jul'23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Heartbroken colleagues and friends are mourning the loss of “gifted and
consummate professional” CBS-New York meteorologist Elise Finch, who
died suddenly over the weekend, just a day or two after appearing on
air.
Finch, who delivered the weather forecast on Channel 2 across the Big Apple starting in 2007, died at a local hospital, her employer, New York affiliate CBS station WCBS, announced Sunday evening.
She was 51. Her cause of death has not been determined.
“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work,” the television station wrote in a statement announcing her death. “She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon.”
Finch, whose full name was Elise Dione Finch Henriques, started out as a weekend meteorologist and most recently delivered the weather forecast on the morning news.
She was also a “fiercely loving and devoted” mother to her daughter, Grace, and to husband Graig Henriques, who is a WCBS photojournalist, the station said.
https://nypost.com/2023/07/17/cbs-new-york-meteorologist-elise-finch-dead-at-51/
Mirrored - Sudden Death