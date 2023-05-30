BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Would You Do?
Victory Haven Natural Health
Victory Haven Natural Health
62 views • 05/30/2023

Back in May 2016 we did this RAW video regarding What Would You Do?

Yahuah had recently brought a wonderful family into our lives for Timothy & I to show God's love to. The husband had recently been told he had maybe 2 months to live. While conversing with them, we realized that there was tension as the wife was trying to do what she could to help her husband who was unable to do anything for himself, but he fought her and sometimes refused the efforts, which was disheartening to the wife.

Read Naomi's blog to find out what pursued and how it inspired this video: https://victoryhavencafe.wordpress.com/2023/05/29/what-would-you-do/

cancernatural healthfaithnatural healingtoolsvictory havenvictory haven natural health groupvictory haven cancer support group
