Greg Kelly exposes Joe Biden's antisemitism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Kelly reacts to the latest GOP debate, believes that Nikki Haley gives off 'fourth-grade teacher' energy, rips apart the 'fake news' for their fake facts, exposes President Biden for his antisemitism
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html