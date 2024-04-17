Matt Baker reveals constant flow of Illegals bussed into San Diego

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is another clip from yesterday at the Ramada hotel in Mission Valley, here in San Diego. Within 15 minutes, Matt and I saw 3 large coach vehicles unloading illegal immigrants. I’ve been there many times, and it’s like this every time I show up.