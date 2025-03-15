"Conspiracy Theorists" Embrace What Elon Musk Is Doing for Now But They're Watching Their Backs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the latest episode of The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson, guest host Alison Steinberg had JD Rucker on to discuss various conspiracy theories, particularly regarding Elon Musk.
While liking what Musk is doing so far through DOGE, Rucker compares the current situation with "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" in which the good guys embraced the use of Stormtroopers to fight their war but eventually those Stormtroopers shot them in the back.