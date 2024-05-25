BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blindspot 111 US power in the Middle East: from shock & awe, to shocked & awed by the Axis of Resistance
Blindspot
Blindspot
2 followers
21 views • 11 months ago

Blindspot 111 - US power in the Middle East: from shock & awe, to shocked & awed by the Axis of Resistance


Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

22/5/24


Blindspots are not necessarily ready made things to be illuminated by your torch as you probe the darkness with its beam. No, some blindspots reveal themselves on condition that the searcher, the person asking critical questions about his/her reality, is willing to look beyond the obvious in both space and time. This is how we arrived at the theme, and content, for Blindspot 111 - US power in the Middle East: from shock & awe, to shocked & awed by the Axis of Resistance.


Essentially today we are taking a step back in time, to illustrate how in actual terms, power dynamics in the Middle East have changed in the decades since Gulf War 2, and Shock & Awe. This will show the emergence not only of new powers, but, perhaps illustrates what we covered in Blindspot 57, on Alexander Dugin’s thoughts on multipolarity, and the re-provincialisation of the west.

Keywords
gulf warshock and awemultipolarityaxis of resistanceus world power
