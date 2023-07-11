World's biggest economies aren't just struggling, they're sinking fast - Eurodollar University

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China reported some of the worst #inflation consumer and producer price estimates in its modern history, within range of the worst parts of 2009. Such damaging #deflation shows #globalrecession #recession getting worse, and worse for everyone outside China it is becoming more synchronized.
July 10, 2023 #inflation #deflation #globalrecession