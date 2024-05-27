Darrell Issa Asks Antony Blinken Point Blank About Illegal Immigrants From China Entering U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At Wednesday's House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken about efforts to stem illegal immigration.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html