Their are many things you dislike that are for your own good? Music by Send Rain Laws; why are they important? Psa 19:7 The law of the LORD is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple. First; Gods Laws are for our own good, you and I are in self destruct mode, I have been my worst enemy my whole life? Psa 19:8 The statutes of the LORD are right, rejoicing the heart: the commandment of the LORD is pure, enlightening the eyes. Second; We soon discover once we are Born Again that Gods laws bring total peace to our lives, we learn the true meaning of love. How much God loves us. Psa 19:9 The fear of the LORD is clean, enduring for ever: the judgments of the LORD are true and righteous altogether. Third; We soon realize that love is better than hate, forgiveness is better than revenge, giving is better than receiving. The world view is backwards? Psa 19:10 More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb. Forth; We realize God laws and Gods ways are the true riches, the things that money can't buy. Psa 19:11 Moreover by them is thy servant warned: and in keeping of them there is great reward. Fifth; We soon realize the total cost of resisting Gods laws, it leads to misery, hurt, loneliness, emptiness, and finally death. Sixth; Gods laws are in place to give us a moral compass, to teach us right from wrong. Gods laws are for us, for our good, to give us abundant life followed by eternal life. Does your life suck, is everything all jacked up, if you have tried everything and nothing has worked, perhaps it's time to give God a try


