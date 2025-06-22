BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Xinyu Wang Reaches First WTA Final! 🇨🇳🔥 Berlin Open 2025 Showdown vs Vondrousova
Xinyu Wang Reaches First WTA Final! 🇨🇳🔥 Berlin Open 2025 Showdown vs Vondrousova

Chinese qualifier Xinyu Wang stuns the tennis world by reaching her first-ever WTA singles final at the 2025 Berlin Open! After a dominant straight-sets win over Liudmila Samsonova, she now faces 2023 Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova, who just upset world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. Will Wang complete her dream run.

#XinyuWang #BerlinOpen2025 #WTAFinal #Vondrousova #WomensTennis #TennisNews #WTA #ChineseTennis #TennisHighlights #BerlinOpen #WangVsVondrousova #WTA2025 #TennisUpdate #Sabalenka #WimbledonChampion

