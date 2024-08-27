RFK Jr. endorses Trump! INTERVIEW: Eric Rice exposes the official story of WWII as fake history!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr. sends shockwaves with endorsement of Trump, steals Harris momentum | Researcher Eric Rice exposes the lies of WWII history | RFK will actively campaign with Trump and says more Democrats to join | Kennedy family denounces RFK | Telegram CEO arrested in France for refusing to follow censorship laws | SpaceX astronauts to perform historic space walk | Ukrainian Orthodox Church accuses Kiev of Soviet-style repression | TX AG Ken Paxton launches election fraud raids | Palestinians face rape and torture in Israeli detention | Massive scandal of BLS fake job numbers | UK nursing school teaches nurses not to treat "racists" | Harris bows to Zionists in DNC speech
CSID: 9cf0c3dce926cdb0