ADL SAYS PALESTINIAN SCARF 🧣 EQUALS SWASTIKA

Krystal and Saagar discuss the CEO of the ADL Jonathan Greenblatt comparing a keffiyeh to a swastika on MSNBC [but they still cuck on Uncle, so...].





I'll just say this - they were correct about how the smear tactic 'antisemitism' doesn't mean anything; well, if you realize that, why can't you see everything to which the smear is connected requires the smear to actually be reality - and it clearly is NOT ✅





Comments archived from YouTube to follow 💬





“If they’re Black, then it’s a gang. If they’re Italian, it’s a mob, But if they’re Jewish, it’s a coincidence and you should never speak about it.” - Dave Chappelle





The ADL and AIPAC need to go.





I still don't understand why APAIC and ADL are not registered as Foreign Agent. Because they work for Israel 100%.





At this point, getting called an anti-Semite is a badge of honor.





1776 : Independence from England

2024 : Independence from Israel





Get this guy outta here. Hes a gaslighter





They must be truly desperate if they're comparing a symbol of an oppressed people to a symbol of oppression.

Someone remind this guy that Israel is the colonial invader and not the other way around.





If you repeat a lie often enough, eventually it becomes Israel





I bought five Kaffiyehs last week.

Everyone is being worn by the people the received them from me.

Free Palestine of the ADL, IOF, Israel and AIPAC





“An anti-Semite used to mean a man who hated Jews. Now it means a man who is hated by Jews.” - Joseph Sobran





Notice, they will call you anti-semite, but never a liar.





Back in 2014 the guardian newspaper ran with "Christians must understand that for Jews the cross is a symbol of oppression"





You can actually hear the any creditability the ADL had dying as he speaks.





Considering Israel has created their very own Warsaw ghetto for the Palestinians that is rich.





Just got my Kefiyyeh today, somehow I even want to wear it more knowing Jonathan Greenblatt hates it!





You mean the scarf that existed as representation of Palestine before there existed an Israel?





If anything, the Star of David equals the Swastika for Palestinians





"Yea, ye took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which ye made to worship them: and I will carry you away beyond Babylon."





Hitler used the Migration Period Germanic symbol, but it's not a functionally different symbol.





But yes, it is a hooked cross. That's the shape, that's also the translation of the German word for the shape.