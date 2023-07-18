BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brevard County GOP Calls on DeSantis to OUTLAW COVID Shots in Florida
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
Follow
83 views • 07/18/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

The Brevard County Republican Executive Committee (BREC) has written a letter to Gov. DeSantis, explaining why mRNA vaccines are neither safe nor effective — and even taking it a step further by calling them “bioweapons.”

“This is stunning,” remarked Dr. McCullough. “It [COVID shots] can be fatal. In fact, it is fatal. Josh Stirling testified under oath in the U.S. Senate using actuarial data. He thinks, so far, Alex, we’ve lost 600,000 Americans due to the COVID-19 vaccines. That’s more than the Civil War.”

https://t.me/APFGAC/21303 

Related Videos ⬇️

1. COVID Shots Have Cancer Causing Virus & Stop Our Natural Ability to Fight Cancer! https://rumble.com/v30aj58-emergency-warning-covid-shots-have-cancer-causing-virus-and-stop-our-natura.html 

2. Dr. Peter McCullough: “The Boosters May Actually Be More Dangerous Than the Original Shots” https://t.me/APFGAC/21134 

3. Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes Next Phase of the Global Depopulation Plan! https://t.me/APFGAC/21266 

Related Article: DEMAND - US EXIT WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) https://inhere.salsalabs.org/usa_exitwho/index.html 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC 

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC 

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

floridagopdepopulationron desantisbioweaponsbrevard countydesantiscovid 19mrnacovid vaccinesmrna vaccinesgovernor desantiscovid shotsdr peter mcculloughdr mcculloughbrevard county gopcovid death shotsbrevard county republican executive committeenegative side effects
