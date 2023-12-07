BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Protocols-of-Zion-x-Hugh-Akins-1-hour
Christian Commonwealth Party
Christian Commonwealth Party
65 views • 12/07/2023

a highly detailed documentary on how the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion have achieved victory over America in so many ways.  Go to Catholic Action Resource Center  www.CA-RC.com for more excellent work by Hugh Akins.  Naturally I disagree w. Roman Catholic Theology (authority of the Pope, Mary Queen of Heaven, Host is Transubstantiated into literal body and blood of Christ, indulgences shorten your time in Purgatory, etc.  but that doesn't take away from the many excellent RC scholars on other topics.  Thanks Hugh and keep up the good work!  Fair Use Notice:  This audio video file may contain copyrighted material.  Such material is made available for educational purposes only.  This constitutes a "fair use" of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C section 106A-117 of the U.S. copyright Law.


Keywords
jewsprotocols of zionzionistsjewprotocols of the learned elders of ziontalmudic jewshugh akins
