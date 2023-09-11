Trump: 'We have stupid people running our country'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the South Dakota GOP event and weighs in on his indictments, blasts President Joe Biden's decision to retreat from Afghanistan, talks about President Joe Biden's alleged corruption, and more.
