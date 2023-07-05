Were the COVID Shots Venoms? And Monoclonals Antivenoms? Dr. Bryan Ardis Part 2 | Ep 97









In Part 2 with Dr. Bryan Ardis, he shares his shocking data behind his discoveries of numerous snake and animal venoms found in COVID patients and even the vaccines. Dr. Ardis shares his findings linking monoclonals as antivenoms on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA. As well as, links to various kinds of animal venom reactions that correspond with various COVID shot adverse reactions, like myocarditis, guillain barre syndrome, respiratory failure and death.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





https://thedrardisshow.com/

https://covenomseries.com/





FREE MMR Vaccine Resource Guide! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, stats our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. (Devotionals and recipes coming soon!) https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





Watch us on Red Voice Media: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/





Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA





Show less

CSID: b51f8cfd36627660









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co