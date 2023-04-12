UNABLE to do PHYSICAL THERAPY because of DIRECTED ENERGY TORTURE

Hyper Game Theory is a deadly game of 'Eugenics' based on the mathematical model known as the NON-COOPERATIVE GAMING THEOREM using two things:. DECEPTION & MANIPULATION. 'Hyper Game Theory' is just a moniker to describe that model

By 'deadly' I mean they need to walk you to your death: physical death, social death, emotional death and psychological death.

There are only two ways to defeat the Hyper Game Theory: 1. Refuse to play the game to begin with (Ignore Them). 2. Place the opposing party in a position where they can no longer better their own position against you (Nash Equilibrium)

Since you are dealing with a Conscious Supercomputer programmed with Hyper Game Theory algorithms and because the CIA/DIA teams have far more resources (time, money, manpower, etc.) than you do their is really no possiblity to use the NASH EQUILIBRIUM, meaning you cannot - for the most part - place the government in a position where it can no longer better it's position against you

So the only way for Targeted Individuals to defeat the Hyper Game Theory tactics they use against you daily is to refuse to play the game to begin with (IGNORE THEM). Don't respond at all, either positively or negatively. Totally ignore them. DO NOT EXHIBIT ANY RESPONSE!

In order for Trauma Based Mind Control to work they must force you to continually respond to their Street Theater (Situational Scenarios & Conversational Scenarios), meaning they must constantly employ specific tailored script sets against you, such as a group of people taking pictures of each other, arguing with each other, etc

These abnormal and aberrational scenarios are crucial to force you into a set of responses to determine coherent patterns of thought. Do not try and constantly adjust and counter the chaos they engineer. Just ignore them. Get up from your desk and walk away from the computer, office etc., and come back later - much later, AFTER the conversation or situation (chaos, trauma, etc.) they just used against you has been pushed out of your short term active memory. Do and think something else, immediately, to push the Chaos and Trauma from your Active Memory and Thought Process

The Hyper Game Theory model of Deception and Manipulation employed against Mind Control victims is endless because there is always a HIGHER OPTIMUM to choose from

So, because there is always a higher optimum to choose from there is always a NEXT MOVE to be made by the CIA DIA Hive Mind Teams, Surveillance Teams, Organized Stalkers, etc., and, specifically, the Conscious RNM [Supercomputer] System of Remote Neural Networks that is basing directed energy torture on that model (start torture...stop torture...start...stop...start..stop...etc.). The process is endless

Hence, the game never ends because the system must constantly provoke you into sensory and neural responses to engineer patterns of multiple synaptic responses

One response is not enough. They need multiple responses of the same behavior, etc., to determine coherent patterns of thought (VERIFICATION). Only then can those synaptic responses be integrated back into RNM data as the Conscious Supercomputer continues to build a cognitive model of your WILL, INTELLECT & EMOTION for training research and development





In order for the Hyper Game Theory to work, meaning for the CIA DIA Hive Mind Teams to make a next move, they must force the mind control victim to move or respond first. The objective being to force the victim into an endless series of synaptic responses each day meaning to place the victim INTO and keep the victim INSIDE a PSYCHOTRONIC CONCENTRATION CAMP

This is why the victim is surrounded and boxed in constantly, for as soon as the victim is chosen for this technology, all available apartments, homes, hotel rooms, etc., next to and around the victim are sublet and the CIA/DIA Trauma Based Mind Control Hive Mind Teams, Surveillance Teams, Organized Stalkers, etc., move in and training research and development begins, culminating in the cold blooded murder or incapacitation of the victim once training research and development ends. Dead Men Don't Talk!

What I mean is they trigger or engineer chaos torture and trauma in the victims daily life and daily activities and then wait for the victim to respond to that fabricated torture trauma and chaos which the victim must do to function and survive, thereby forcing the victim into an endless series of counter moves throughout the day just trying to function and survive inside a Psychotronic Concentration Camp because of the physical and psychological trauma and torture

Each counter move is an evoked potential which can be remotely measured and integrated back into RNM data