Time-Scale Map of the Loss of land of Native Americans - it's Comparison to the Lost Land of the Palestinian People

Time-scale map of the loss of land of Native Americans and it's comparison to the lots of lost of land of the Palestinian people.

In America Frist there were treaties and reservations, until Native Americans were almost extinct. The same is bound to happen to Palestinians with the explicit compliance of NATO.

Adding: Aggravation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone situation as of 13.00 October 15, 2023

🔻North direction:

▪️ Local authorities recommended that residents of Sderot and presumably Ashdod evacuate in the direction of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Eilat.

▪️ Israeli troops killed a Hamas militant in the area of Kibbutz Nir Am.

▪️ Palestinian forces launched rocket attacks on IDF forces east of Mefalsim, as well as on Sderot.

🔻Border with Lebanon:

▪️Hezbollah militants shelled the village of Shtula: three people were wounded, one was killed. The Nurit border post also came under fire - the group’s fighters even announced its capture, but in reality the facility continues to be controlled by the IDF. Arab sources mistook (https://t.me/LebUpdate/31879) the symbols of the Israeli Tsanhanim brigade for the Hezbollah flag in the video. The group also reported the defeat of the Merkava tank.

▪️ The IDF carried out retaliatory strikes on the Ayta al-Shab area, as well as Ramiya and Rmeish.

▪️ The Lebanese side announced the death of Hossein Kamal al-Masri, who died earlier after shelling by Israeli troops in the south of the country.

▪️ The IDF command issued a ban on visiting the four-kilometer border zone.

🔻 Gaza Strip:

▪️Israeli troops continue to launch mass attacks on the Gaza Strip: according to the IDF, as a result of one of the attacks on Khan Yunis, Bilala al-Kedru, the commander of the Nukhba detachment, who led the attacks on Nirim and Nir Oz, was eliminated .

▪️ Israeli authorities have given Gazans three more hours to evacuate to the south of the enclave.

▪️ There is deterioration in weather conditions in the region, which may affect the timing of the start of the IDF ground operation.

🔻 West Bank:

▪️Clashes between Palestinians and law enforcement officials continue. Violence erupted in Tulkarm, Tarqumiya, Nablus and Hebron, among others.

🔻 Political background:

▪️Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the IDF’s actions in the Gaza Strip “went beyond self-defense.”