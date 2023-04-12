The Graphic Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/graphic-bible More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
A report and comment on religious trends and events being covered by the media. This week’s item is from The New York Times, February 10, 2008, with a headline: The Bible As a Graphic Novel With A Samurai Stranger Called Christ.