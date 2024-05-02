BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
United States of China
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
12 months ago

We're being taken over for one of the most totalitarian regimes (China) in the world, and most Americans are still clueless! They are controlling the buying stations and the green elevators. They are buying the farmland, the food, and the food companies. To add insult to injury, they are doing this near military installations. They seem to be stockpiling food. Is this in preparation for going to war against the United States?

Stay tuned... we're getting close. Jesus is coming back VERY soon! 🙏

