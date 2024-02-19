Master Goal Setting - Dave Ramsey Tells You How! His Comprehensive Approach Will Help You Get Your Life on Track!

Do you need some energy to help you achieve your dreams? Do you need some help finding out what your real dreams are, as opposed to what may just be passing whims?

This video can inject some much needed adrenaline into your efforts, and some much needed vision to help you set the right goals. This video collects Dave Ramsey's new year goal motivation in both 23 and 24, as well as his exposition on goals to his Entre Leadership class. I have also included Steven Covey introducing his Seven Habits. Towards the end of the video are written summaries of various analysis, goal and life direction insights from historical and modern thinkers. Listen to it as a podcast as you work, then go back and use the written summaries on the video to make the concepts concrete later on.

I hope that this compilation will help you find your way to your best self in this often confusing and distracting world. I hope that it will help you develop your strengths and mitigate your weaknesses as you strive to achieve all you can. I hope it will give you hope, and fortify you for the trials you will face on your journey.

God Bless!