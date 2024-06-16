Alex Jones and the First Amendment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Love him, hate him, Alex Jones embodies the First Amendment. This lawfare, that is warfare by the legal system, is unconstitutional. This case should be overturned just as the Sandman vs New York Times case was. The Deep State has been working through the Sandy Hook families (some of them) to silence Jones. If he goes down, the First Amendment will be damaged. Who will be the next victim of the Deep State lawfare, and will you be able to hold out as long as Jone has.