Mending Fences Cowboy Church --- Sunday October 6th 2024 - PART 2

Welcome to Mending Fences Cowboy Church!

Come be with us on Sunday mornings at 10:00 AM (CST) at Starstruck Farm in Lebanon, TN where we praise the Lord in the cowboy way!

Message titled "The Third Monkey" preached by Pastor Steve Russell.

Watch Part 1 Here: https://www.brighteon.com/ae84a5ff-e619-4f36-b015-e3cd4f725d18