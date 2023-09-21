BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Spiritual Warfare Series Part #3-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 20 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
1
69 views • 09/21/2023

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, there is a battle brewing, you can't see it but you can feel it every waking moment of every single day. It is an intense spiritual battle where clashes between unseen forces wage war for the souls of men each and every day of our lives. Whether you are saved or lost, you are in a battle, and the enemy is taking prisoners. In this multipart new series, we will show you the origins of the battle, who the key players are, and what they are battling for. A word of warning: after hearing the information we present here, any excuse you might have had to have been able to plead ignorance on this subject will forever be taken away. We will show you many of the tricks of the enemy, and what you do with that information will be up to you. Also, we will be using selected portions of the book 'The Prince Of The Power Of The Air And The Last Days' and recommend you get yourself a copy at the NTEB Bookstore at www.biblebeliever.com

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
